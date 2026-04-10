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Dick Minnis
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The three fictional superstates in George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four were Oceania, Eurasia, and Eastasia, which are all engaged in a perpetual war. Seems that the real world is headed in somewhat the same direction: Western Civilizations, Islamic Countries, and the CCP's China. Bit of a simplification but plausible.

Dick Minnis

removingthecataract.substack.com

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