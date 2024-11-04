In a riveting conversation with Peter Mcilvenna of the UK’s Hearts of Oak, we describe what may be the most aggressive US domestic surveillance program since the Patriot Act – and its disturbing connection to a global censorship agenda. The story that emerges isn't just about US regulation; it's about the systematic and coordinated dismantling of economic and expressive freedoms on both sides of the Atlantic.

The New American Surveillance State

Remember Reagan's famous warning that the nine most terrifying words were "I'm from the government and I'm here to help"? Today's version might be: "I'm from the federal government, give up your personal data, and as long as you don't step out of line, we will keep you safe."

The Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) represents an unprecedented federal power grab:

Massive Scope: 33 million small businesses, employing 61.7 million Americans, must submit to federal surveillance

Selective Targeting: Only businesses under $5 million revenue and fewer than 20 employees are affected

Draconian Penalties: $591 daily fines and up to 2 years in prison for non-compliance

Strategic Exemptions: Giants like BlackRock, Amazon, and Big Tech escape scrutiny

Global Data Sharing: Your information gets shared with 170 countries through the shadowy Egmont Group.

The Historical Echo

We've seen this movie before. Remember the IRS targeting scandal, where conservative groups with words like "tea party" and "patriot" faced extra scrutiny? The CTA creates a similar vulnerability for small businesses. As Mcilvenna points out, it paves the way for an anti-second amendment bureaucrat to search the database for businesses with "gun," "firearm," or "freedom" in their names?

A Digital Iron Curtain

While the CTA surveils American businesses, the EU Digital Services Act (DSA) creates a parallel threat to free speech, with the power to levy fines of up to 6% of a company's global revenue – including revenue from unrelated businesses. This means Elon Musk's SpaceX could be penalized for X's content moderation policies, a clear attempt at financial coercion.

"It is ridiculous and chilling," Mcilvenna notes "Musk's other companies have nothing to do with the platform policies of X. It is simply an unhinged coercive measure designed to break Musk."

Mcilvenna describes how UK political operatives, through organizations like the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), are actively working to "Kill Musk's Twitter" while strengthening ties with various political campaigns. This isn't just UK domestic policy – it's part of a coordinated international effort to control both commerce and communication.

Why This Matters Now

The January 1, 2025 deadline for CTA compliance is approaching, while the DSA's censorship machinery is already in motion. This combination creates an unprecedented threat and the window for action is narrowing, but resistance is building:

- Multiple states have challenged the CTA's constitutionality

- Business associations are filing lawsuits

- Popular movements across Europe are pushing back against censorship

- Independent platforms are fighting for survival

As Peter Mcilvenna warns, "This needs to be a front and center issue to protect over 33 million small businesses from an egregious overreach by the Federal government."

Timelines:

00:03 - Introduction: Peter Mcilvenna's connection to Lord Thatcher's administration and Brexit

01:28 - Corporate Transparency Act introduction: Trump's veto and subsequent revival

05:19 - Federal overreach: Small businesses must register by January 1st deadline

08:56 - FinCEN's expanded role beyond traditional financial crimes enforcement

10:55 - BlackRock & large corporations exempt from CTA requirements

14:31 - Egmont Group: International sharing of business data across 170 countries

18:06 - Digital Services Act targeting speech censorship in UK

21:38 - Labour Party operatives working with US political campaigns

23:17 - CCDH attacks on free speech platforms

26:07 - EU threatening 6% global revenue fines against Musk's companies

29:20 - Rise of populist resistance movements across Europe

37:30 - Push for CTA to become central campaign issue for 2024

