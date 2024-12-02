In this unsettling episode of The Bill Walton Show, national security expert Stephen Bryen returns to cut through the fog about Russia's game-changing hypersonic missile and what it means for U.S. security. As Joe Biden requests another $24 billion for Ukraine, Bryen reveals how Russia has achieved strategic superiority in missile technology - a capability we cannot match or defend against.

Dr. Stephen Bryen, a senior fellow at the Center for Security Policy, has over 50 years national security experience including many stints in the Pentagon where he became one of the world’s leading experts on the arms trade.

Speaking with precision born from decades of defense expertise, Bryen explains how this new missile travels at Mach 20, pulverizes underground bunkers without explosives, and can strike anywhere in Europe. More concerning: the United States has no equivalent weapon and no defensive system to stop it.

Drawing on a recent German think tank report, Bryen also exposes NATO's military unpreparedness, challenging comfortable assumptions about Western military superiority. His analysis is clinical, factual, and deeply disturbing for anyone concerned about U.S. and European security.

Key Revelations:

[00:53] Game Changer - Russian missile hits targets at 15,224 mph with unstoppable force

[06:20] Bunker Killer - Missile turns underground facilities to dust without explosives

[10:02] Defensive Gap - U.S. Patriot systems useless against hypersonic threats

[08:25] Strategic Shift - All European capitals now within Russian strike range

[09:21] Capability Gap - U.S. attempted similar weapon; Lockheed program failed

[15:23] Intelligence Failure - U.S. knew about weapon but ignored implications

[19:51] Ukraine Reality - Ukrainian forces losing 1,000 soldiers per day

[24:48] Depleted Arsenal - U.S. weapons sent to Ukraine leaving Pacific allies exposed

[21:54] Negotiation Leverage - Putin seeks sanctions relief, not just military victory

[28:50] Warning Signal - Bryen urges immediate halt to escalation before transition

Subscribe to the Bill Walton Show on Substack, YouTube, Rumble, and major podcast platforms to stay informed about the critical issues shaping our nation's future.