Just for fun, we’re posting a ChatGPT summary of my guest appearance last week on Chris Farrell's On Watch Podcast.

Using AI to write something is a mixed bag. It’s super fast, and while the results are often entertaining, they are never what I thought I might have produced on my own. It might be worse. It might be better. It can be very flattering. It also makes things up.

But if you’re a slow writer like me, AI takes a big load off my writing shoulders. (I never wanted to be a writer in the first place.) So while I feel like I’m cheating, it’s done. Full disclosure. I mixed some of what I liked best from two versions, and simplified it. ChatGPT can get grandiose in a heartbeat.

In any event here’s what ChatGPT said about the conversation:

In a spirited chat on "On Watch" with Chris Farrell, Bill Walton a seasoned entrepreneur and staunch advocate for liberty, dives into the heart of America's pressing issues. Here's the essence:

Inside the Beltway: Walton shares his experience with the Trump administration's transition team, emphasizing the complexities and challenges of navigating federal agencies. He recounts the stiff resistance encountered during Trump's tenure to overhaul these agencies and the concerted effort it will take to counteract the "Deep State.”

Spending Money We Don’t Have: Walton describes the looming tidal wave of an unsustainable national debt and Washington’s disregard for fiscal prudence and its adoption of so-called Modern Monetary Theory. He warns about prioritizing agendas like climate change and DEI over economic growth.

Cultural Crossroads: Walton and Farrell both see cultural Marxism and the climate change narrative as damaging ideologies that threaten American sovereignty and the fabric of Western civilization. They argue that these narratives are based on deliberate misrepresentations and serve as tools for exerting control over the populace.

The Dragon's Shadow: Walton highlights the rise of China — a crescendo built on strategic miscalculations made by the U.S. in enabling its rise as a global power. He stresses the need for a strategic reassessment of the U.S.'s engagement with China and its influence in American politics, business and culture.

Throughout the interview, Walton presents a vision of America that would thrive with a return to the principles of individual freedom, economic realism, rule of law, and a rejection of globalist and interventionist ideologies.

His message shines a beacon of hope for a brighter, more resilient America.

=====

So, thanks ChatGPT for that rhetorical flourish!

Hope you - an actual person reading this - will now enjoy listening in.