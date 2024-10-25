In the time it takes to read this article, a nuclear exchange could begin from any of four global flashpoints. And most of us don't even know they exist.

I recently sat down with two remarkable experts for a sobering conversation about the nuclear threats that should be dominating headlines - but aren't. For a full hour, I spoke with Sam Faddis, a retired CIA operations officer, and Lance Gatling, a former Army Foreign Area Officer based in Japan, about the multiple nuclear powder kegs that could ignite a World War III.

Their insights are both fascinating and terrifying:

"We are on the brink of actual nuclear war all around the planet in multiple locations... And folks, remember the Cuban Missile Crisis, at least from history books … that dominated the news cycle. And my God, we could be looking at Armageddon today, and it’s not being covered in the media. We pretend it's not happening," warns Sam Faddis.

On Iran's nuclear capabilities, Faddis explains: "They could put functioning nuclear weapons on a dozen delivery vehicles... they could disperse them to locations you don't know before they ever tell you ‘we are nuclear capable.’”

Lance Gatling, speaking from Tokyo, provides a chilling perspective on modern nuclear weapons: "The most modern devices are essentially dial-a-yield... you could actually say, 'I want a yield of this size on this target.'" Living just 4.5km from Japan's parliament building, Gatling soberly notes that if North Korea launched a nuclear strike on Tokyo, "I wouldn't be killed, but you know, it would kind of ruin the day of many people for about three kilometers in that area."

Our wide-ranging discussion covered four major flash points: Iran vs. Israel, Russia vs. Ukraine, North Korea vs. Japan, and China vs. Taiwan. What emerged was a clear picture of a world much closer to nuclear conflict than most realize - and why our current leadership's approach to these threats should worry everyone.

This conversation isn't just another foreign policy discussion - it's an urgent wake-up call about threats that could reshape our world in minutes.

Join me for this crucial hour-long deep dive into the nuclear threats we can no longer ignore.

---

Timeline of Key Issues Discussed:

0:00 - Introduction and overview of multiple nuclear threats facing the world

2:33 - Sam Faddis discusses multiple global nuclear flashpoints including Iran, China/Taiwan, and Russia

3:24 - Lance Gatling details global nuclear arsenals, including historical context of US nuclear capabilities

6:44 - Discussion of NATO's dual control system for nuclear weapons

8:05 - Analysis of Iran's long-term nuclear weapons program and deception tactics

16:44 - Israel's intelligence capabilities regarding Iran's nuclear program

23:28 - Discussion of potential Iranian nuclear weapon deployment strategies

25:06 - Technical analysis of "tactical" nuclear weapons and their devastating capabilities

32:51 - Examination of nuclear weapon delivery systems and precision

41:31 - Analysis of Ukraine-Russia conflict implications

49:56 - Discussion of China-Taiwan tensions and semiconductor industry vulnerabilities

54:44 - Strategic analysis of China's approach to regional dominance

56:57 - Final discussion on US leadership and nuclear threat management

