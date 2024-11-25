When former CIA station chiefs admit that only 50 out of 1,500 clandestine service officers are truly effective, you know something's deeply wrong with our intelligence agencies.

In this explosive conversation, Mike Waller, senior fellow at the Center for Security Policy and author of "Big Intel: How the CIA and FBI Went from Cold War Heroes to Deep State Villains," reveals how our premier intelligence agencies have lost their way - and what must be done to fix them.

The timing couldn't be more critical. With Donald Trump proposing a new Department of Government Efficiency led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, Waller's blueprint for reform deserves serious attention.

His conclusions are stark: The FBI, whose very existence rests on shaky legal ground (Congress never actually created it), needs to be dismantled and its legitimate functions redistributed. The American national security community saw its last fundamental redesign in the late 1940s. The CIA, plagued by cultural Marxism and woke policies, should be dissolved and rebuilt from scratch.

CIA building in Langley, VA and the FBI building in Washington, DC

But this isn't just about problems - it's about solutions. Waller provides a detailed roadmap for reform, identifying which functions to preserve, which to eliminate, and how to rebuild these agencies to serve their original purposes.

Whether you work in national security, care about government reform, or simply want to understand why our intelligence agencies keep missing major world events - from the fall of the Soviet Union to the origins of COVID-19 - this conversation is essential listening.

10 Key Discussion Points:

• (2:25) Waller's stark assessment: "The only way to fix the FBI is to take it apart, parcel out the useful functions, and close down the rest." The CIA "has run its course and should be dissolved."

• (3:25) The FBI's questionable origins: Started in 1908 by Attorney General memorandum, circumventing Congress - technically no law ever established it.

• (6:42) Cultural transformation since Obama era: FBI's nerve center taken over by those who studied “critical theory”, using DEI as a tool for promoting otherwise "non-hireable" candidates.

• (13:45) Shocking revelation from former CIA station chiefs: Of roughly 1,500 clandestine service officers, only about 50 are truly effective agents.

• (19:24) FBI's broken chain of command: Field agents must go through 15 bureaucratic steps just to communicate with the director, unlike during Hoover's more efficient era.

• (24:35) Promotion requirements: FBI agents must now check boxes for electronic surveillance quotas and SWAT operations even when unnecessary, plus demonstrate active DEI "allyship."

• (31:15) Intelligence failures: CIA wrongly predicted Russia would take Kiev in four days, failed to predict Soviet collapse, and broke with other agencies on COVID origins.

• (41:05) Ideological capture: CIA headquarters lit in rainbow colors for Pride Month, with mandatory attendance at flag ceremonies treated "like the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier."

• (45:53) Inefficient intelligence gathering: Much of CIA's work involves analyzing publicly available information that could be done by private sector.

• (47:56) Reform strategy: Need to repeal Obama/Biden executive orders on critical theory and abolish all positions involved in implementing DEI.