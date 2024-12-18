“In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” - George Orwell

On The Bill Walton Show, Mark Mills strips away the Newspeak surrounding the innocuously named "Inflation Reduction Act" (IRA) to reveal it as perhaps the most audacious experiment in government-directed industrial planning in U.S. history.

Mark P. Mills is the executive director of the National Center for Energy Analytics, and author of The Cloud Revolution.

Like Orwell's Ministry of Truth, which turned lies into official doctrine, the architects of this legislation have manufactured their own reality. They call it the "Inflation Reduction Act" while knowing it will create profound inflation. They promise "affordable clean energy" while mandating the replacement of working systems with ones that are demonstrably more expensive. They speak of "climate justice" while building a system that will impoverish the middle class.

The numbers tell their own stark story: Between $3-6 trillion in total spending – approaching the inflation-adjusted cost of World War II. But unlike that war, which mobilized American industry to defeat fascism, this massive expenditure aims to dismantle our existing energy infrastructure in favor of an unproven alternative.

Mills, speaking with the precision of his physics background and decades of energy expertise, reveals the dystopian preview already unfolding in Europe. In Germany, the green energy transition has led to a 300% increase in energy costs, shuttered factories, and a 70% collapse in foreign investment.

The corruption inherent in the Inflation Reduction Act would be comical if it weren't so tragic. Mills points to organizations receiving billion-dollar grants mere weeks after their formation. One entity, showing a previous annual income of exactly $100, received $940 million in taxpayer funds. Kafka himself couldn't have designed a more sinister bureaucracy.

But perhaps most chilling is the corrupting political engineering at work. Like the chocolate ration increases in "1984," which actually masked decreases, the IRA's architects have carefully distributed funds across red states to create dependency and prevent future reform. It's a masterclass in political manipulation.

And there’s more:

Electric vehicle manufacturers losing up to $100,000 per car even with $30,000+ subsidies

Wind and solar projects requiring massive new transmission infrastructure that ratepayers, not taxpayers, will fund

Bureaucrats, with no experience in managing large grant programs, suddenly overseeing billions in climate funds

A guarantee of higher electric bills sold as "savings" to the American public

Key moments from this essential conversation:

00:57 Origins of Deception - How partisan reconciliation birthed history's most expensive energy legislation

02:11 The True Ledger - Analysis revealing $1-4 trillion in direct costs plus $2-3 trillion hidden in future utility bills

04:27 Electric Dreams Meet Reality - The mathematical impossibility of current EV economics

05:34 European Prophecy - Germany's de-industrialization preview of America's possible future

13:05 Following the Money - The labyrinth of newly-formed organizations receiving billions

17:39 Political Engineering - How strategic fund distribution creates dependency across red states

25:50 Inflation by Design - The inevitable consequence of printing trillions while mandating expensive energy

29:57 The Forbidden Discussion - Scientific context about CO2 that challenges the narrative

34:19 Gates' Admission - Why even complete implementation won't change 2050 outcomes

38:40 Hope for Reform - The urgent need for transparency and oversight

As Mills notes, comparing this to World War II spending isn't hyperbole – it's mathematics. But unlike that war, which united Americans in common cause, this massive expenditure threatens to divide us while weakening our industrial base and energy security.

