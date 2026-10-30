This essay covers the second half of my conversation with Mel K. Watch it here.

Presidents and other elected politicians leave office. Foundations, financial institutions, and government bureaucracies remain. How much power resides in those organizations that never sunset? Who runs them? Who holds them accountable?

In part two of my conversation with Mel K about her book “Infiltration Instead of Invasion: America Betrayed (1944-1954),” we turn to the world of philanthropy, think tanks, global governance, and her contention that Agenda 2030 connects these institutions in a coordinated effort to eclipse national sovereignty. Our discussion ranges from the Federal Reserve’s origins at Jekyll Island, which she calls the first true infiltration, to the tax-exempt organizations that fund so many advocacy and political action agendas. We also discuss digital money, financial surveillance, and what citizens can do to fend for themselves in the midst of all this.

I keep coming back to whether this is an organized conspiracy, or rather shared interests and interlocking relationships which can produce remarkably similar outcomes. Is there an organizing force directing the whole enterprise? From what we’re learning from DataRepublican (small r) it’s beginning to look like the conspiracy is real. At one point, in jest, I ask Mel K whether she has found the room where they meet, and who’s in it. But then in 2026 everything is virtual, no need for a room.

I like Mel K and share her concerns. Some of the historical assertions and interpretations in this conversation are speculative, including several of my own remarks.

But I’m growing convinced that whether it’s a conspiracy, or simply an unholy alliance, the forces bent on the West’s and America’s civilizational erasure are gathering momentum.

Listen and draw your own conclusions. To me, what used to be unthinkable is now coming true.

This essay covers the second half of my conversation with Mel K. Watch it here.

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