Trump, Iran, and the Coalition Against Victory
Trump acted first — and the ‘experts’ are furious because it radically changed the game with Iran
There is something deeply revealing, and increasingly dangerous, about the people who still react to Donald Trump as though he were chiefly an offense against etiquette rather than a political fact. They study him the way Victorian naturalists might have studied a rhinoceros loose in the drawing room: with alarm, fascination, and deep concern for the up…