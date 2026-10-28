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Joseph Sturkey's avatar
Joseph Sturkey
2d

Apparently the people on your staff who produced the relentless staccato blast of images subscribe to the unshakeable belief in today’s media world that humans now have an attention span measured in milliseconds. I like to think that the people who have watched your program in the past do not suffer from that defect. They find images to be very informative, but only if there is time to digest the information, and if the commentary addresses the content of the presented images.

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Joseph Sturkey's avatar
Joseph Sturkey
2d

The AI graphics are over the top. A total distraction. I tuned out after a few minutes of eyeball overload. I have always enjoyed your program in the past, but please… Tone it down a bit. Focus back on verbal communication vs distracting visual bedazzlement.

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