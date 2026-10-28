This essay covers the first half of my conversation with Mel K. Watch it here.

“The hardest question in America right now isn’t what to think. It’s how to know what’s true.”

That’s how I open this conversation with Mel K. When institutions lose credibility, distrust is understandable. But distrust leaves us with another responsibility: deciding which alternative explanations deserve our confidence.

Mel offers an expansive one. Discussing her book, Infiltration Instead of Invasion: America Betrayed, 1944–1954, she traces connections among international bankers, intelligence agencies, major foundations, and the institutions established around World War II. She argues that these networks built a structure of power that continues to constrain American sovereignty today.

My background in finance ​always makes me ask the questions about how money, shared incentives, and interlocking relationships shape decisions outside public view. Are we looking at overlapping interests, deliberate coordination, or some combination? What evidence distinguishes them?

“For you see, the world is governed by very different personages from what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes.” Benjamin Disraeli

Mel and I explore Operation Paperclip, the Dulles brothers, international institutions, and her interpretation of the UN’s Agenda 2030. We share concerns about accountability and concentrated power. I remain skeptical of some of the connections she draws and the degree of coordination she attributes to these organizations.

There’s a balancing act in conversations like this. I like Mel, share many of her concerns, and enjoy following an intriguing argument wherever it leads. I also have questions about some of the history and conclusions along the way. A sympathetic hearing can sometimes sound like agreement, especially when the conversation gets rolling. Consider this a host’s confession: curiosity and congeniality occasionally get a few steps ahead of my cross-examination.

A historical review following our conversation also identified corrections worth flagging. The International Organizations Immunities Act of 1945 and the National Security Act of 1947 were congressional legislation; my own remarks contributed to confusion about their origins. And whatever its implicit or ultimate intentions, Agenda 2030 expressly affirms national sovereignty, which differs materially from Mel’s characterization of its text.

Those distinctions belong alongside the interview because they go directly to its opening question. Authentic documents and documented abuses warrant attention. Establishing a larger explanation requires additional evidence.

I invite you to listen with curiosity and an independent judgment—and to apply the same scrutiny to this conversation that we apply to official accounts.

This essay covers the first half of my conversation with Mel K. Watch it here.

Stay tuned for the second part of our conversation, coming soon.

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