Xi, Putin, and Modi Join Forces to Reject West's Fading World Order
The West can’t dismiss Xi, Putin, and Modi’s alliance as theater. For U.S. policymakers, it’s a call to confront a shifting balance of power with strategic humility and renewed strength.
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, the leaders of China, Russia, and India presented a united front against a West that still thinks it sets the rules, even as its economic power wanes.
What do a Hindu nationalist Prime Minister, a former KGB autocrat, and Communist China’s imperial strongman have in common?
Apparently, enough to walk arm-in…