The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show
The Bill Walton Show
Episode 185: The Behind The Scenes Story Meeting with The Bill Walton Show Team
0:00
-35:05

Episode 185: The Behind The Scenes Story Meeting with The Bill Walton Show Team

Bill Walton's avatar
Bill Walton
May 03, 2022

Listen in to a behind the scenes story meeting as the Bill Walton Show team speculates on what’s going on in the world. Starlink satellites and all the junk flying around in space, Elon Musk vs Jeff Bezos, Ukraine, the domino theory, Biden’s open borders, Alyona’s Kazakhstan take on Russia, media’s monolithic coverage of Ukraine, inflation, cooking oil and fertilizer prices, the insane (perhaps) Shanghai covid lockdown, the fragmenting world order and the dollar’s reserve currency status, what’s going on with China and Russia, corporate profits at all time highs … and more. Send us your thoughts about what we should cover.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Walton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture