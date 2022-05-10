Episode 186: John Tamny and I Don't Agree About Everything, and That's OK

Author John Tamny joins me on this episode for a freewheeling back and forth about some of today’s big concerns. John, a free market fundamentalist and original thinker, almost always has a contrarian take on things. John’s books include Who Needs the Fed, When Politicians Panicked, Popular Economics and The End of Work. Some of the questions we get into: Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter Why credit's never there when you need it What it means when Jeff Bezos says your margin is my opportunity Has social media censorship been overstated Have social media companies created a market opportunity for Musk Should we have more engagement with China, not less Is the Fed just an outsourced function of Congress Why you're hard pressed to find examples where governments have created much wealth Are the agendas of big multinational companies and government converging What it might mean if Elon Musk sells more Tesla stock to buy Twitter Did Twitter’s censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story matter Has Wall Street, just like Silicon Valley, taken a hard left turn. And John’s upcoming book Bringing Adam Smith Back into the American Home Join in for a fun and of course, contrarian conversation with John who’s favorite phrase is “I am skeptical.”