Episode 100: Do the votes matter at all? with Tom Fitton

For our 100th episode, we continue to take an in-depth look into the 2020 Presidential election. As the lawsuits by the Trump campaign continue, we chat with Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. He is the author of “A Republic Under Assault: The Left’s Ongoing Attack on American Freedom” about why voters on BOTH sides of the aisle should be concerned about the voting process.
The Bill Walton Show
Conversations with conservative leaders, creatives, and thinkers ... what's true, what's right and what's next ... how to secure our freedoms, livelihoods and well-being.Conversations with conservative leaders, creatives, and thinkers ... what's true, what's right and what's next ... how to secure our freedoms, livelihoods and well-being.
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