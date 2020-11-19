On this special edition, we continue our in-depth look at what’s happening with the Trump campaign’s battle over the counting of legal votes. The Hon. Ken Blackwell, advisory board member of the Trump/Pence 2020 Campaign and J. Christian Adams, President and General Counsel of the Public Interest Legal Foundation discuss the latest on the recount process and the strategy moving forward.
Episode 101: “We’re in the Fight” with the Honorable Kenneth Blackwell and J. Christian Adams
Nov 19, 2020
The Bill Walton Show
Conversations with conservative leaders, creatives, and thinkers ... what's true, what's right and what's next ... how to secure our freedoms, livelihoods and well-being.Conversations with conservative leaders, creatives, and thinkers ... what's true, what's right and what's next ... how to secure our freedoms, livelihoods and well-being.
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