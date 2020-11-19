The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show
The Bill Walton Show
Episode 101: “We’re in the Fight” with the Honorable Kenneth Blackwell and J. Christian Adams
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Episode 101: “We’re in the Fight” with the Honorable Kenneth Blackwell and J. Christian Adams

Bill Walton's avatar
Bill Walton
Nov 19, 2020

On this special edition, we continue our in-depth look at what’s happening with the Trump campaign’s battle over the counting of legal votes.    The Hon. Ken Blackwell, advisory board member of the Trump/Pence 2020 Campaign and J. Christian Adams, President and General Counsel of the Public Interest Legal Foundation discuss the latest on the recount process and the strategy moving forward.

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