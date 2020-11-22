The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show
The Bill Walton Show
Episode 102: The Gettysburg Address with Leigh Wilson Smiley
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Episode 102: The Gettysburg Address with Leigh Wilson Smiley

Bill Walton's avatar
Bill Walton
Nov 22, 2020

As we celebrate the 157th anniversary of the Gettysburg address, I try my hand at reciting and analyzing the historic speech with Voice and Acting Coach Leigh Wilson Smiley. We also discuss how the address relates to the current state of affairs in our country.

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