The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show
The Bill Walton Show
Episode 110: Paul Krugman vs. Ayn Rand
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Episode 110: Paul Krugman vs. Ayn Rand

Bill Walton's avatar
Bill Walton
Dec 17, 2020

In the era of mandated mask wearing and social distancing, we are fighting two battles: One against COVID-19, the other over preserving personal freedoms. In a piece about the virus, New York Times Columnist Paul Krugman blamed President Trump and Ayn Rand for Americans who have stood up against wearing a face covering. Calling it "libertarianism gone bad, a misunderstanding of what freedom is all about". Tal Tsfany, the President and CEO of the Ayn Rand Institute joins me to talk about the article and how liberals are looking to rob Americans of the free will granted to them in the Constitution. We also discuss how Ayn Rand would react to all of this if she was still with us today.

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