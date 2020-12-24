The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show
The Bill Walton Show
Episode 111: The Meaning of Christmas
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Episode 111: The Meaning of Christmas

Bill Walton's avatar
Bill Walton
Dec 24, 2020

Have you noticed more people using the phrase “Merry Christmas”?  

This wonderful holiday greeting has come back in style in recent years, and in this special holiday episode, we take a very personal - and spiritual - look into the meaning of Christmas .

My friend, Larry Green, owner of the Spirit Wind Trucking Company, joins me in a brief discussion about how it goes far beyond gift giving and family gatherings. It’s about a rebirth.

I also take a crack at reciting two of the best known Christmas songs and perform them in a way you likely haven’t heard before.  This was far more challenging than I ever imagined, but so worth it to find the deeper meanings of Christmas.

MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR !

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