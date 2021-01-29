The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show
The Bill Walton Show
Episode 113: From Biden to Brady: Looking back on January 2021 with John Tamny
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Episode 113: From Biden to Brady: Looking back on January 2021 with John Tamny

Bill Walton's avatar
Bill Walton
Jan 29, 2021

As we start a new year, I’m joined by my friend John Tamny with Freedom Works and Real Clear Markets to recap the events of the past month. We talk about the unrest at the U.S. Capitol, the first days of President Biden‘s administration, and the role Gisele Bundchen plays in the ongoing success of Tom Brady as he prepares for his 10th Super Bowl.

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