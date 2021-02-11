The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show
The Bill Walton Show
Episode 115: A light at the end of the COVID tunnel? with Phil Kerpen
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Episode 115: A light at the end of the COVID tunnel? with Phil Kerpen

Bill Walton's avatar
Bill Walton
Feb 11, 2021

As Coronavirus lockdowns around the country are slowly starting to be lifted, I'm joined by Phil Kerpen, President of American Commitment to talk about what shutting down businesses and social activities have meant for our economy and our social fabric. We also discuss what the future holds now that vaccines are starting to be administered.

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