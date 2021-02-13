The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show
The Bill Walton Show
Episode 116: A new clarity in a COVID world with Jeffrey Tucker
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Episode 116: A new clarity in a COVID world with Jeffrey Tucker

Bill Walton's avatar
Bill Walton
Feb 13, 2021

With the first anniversary of the emergence of the Coronavirus, Jeffrey Tucker head of research at the American Institute for Economic Research joins me for an in-depth discussion about what have we learned so far about the virus and what the future holds for our daily lives. We also talk about how 2020 was almost medieval, and how long it will be before we fully understand the pandemic's aftermath.

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