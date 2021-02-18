The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show
The Bill Walton Show
Episode 117: "Sim City" COVID with Phil Magness and Jeffrey Tucker
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Episode 117: "Sim City" COVID with Phil Magness and Jeffrey Tucker

Bill Walton's avatar
Bill Walton
Feb 18, 2021

In this Episode, we continue our conversation with Jeffrey Tucker and are now joined by Phil Magness also with the American Institute for Economic Research regarding the current state of the nation due to the Coronavirus. How does the handling of the virus remind us of the video game "Sim City"? What does the future hold now that the vaccine is starting to be distributed? We also discuss what the role of politics has played in the pandemic.

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