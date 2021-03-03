The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show
The Bill Walton Show
Episode 119: CPAC, Trump and the future of the GOP with the TBWS Roundtable
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Episode 119: CPAC, Trump and the future of the GOP with the TBWS Roundtable

Bill Walton's avatar
Bill Walton
Mar 03, 2021

The TBWS Roundtable discusses former President Trump's CPAC speech, and what it means for Republicans going forward. Has he learned anything about shoring up his weaknesses? Will he attempt another run for President? Should he? And if not, where does the Republican party go from here?We also look at the future for Mike Pence. What role will the former VP play in the party? Plus, we look at the role social media will play in getting out the message of the GOP and get into the risky business of offering predictions for the mid-term elections.

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