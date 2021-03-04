The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show
The Bill Walton Show
Episode 120: The Leadership Crisis and the Free Market Cure with John Allison
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Episode 120: The Leadership Crisis and the Free Market Cure with John Allison

Bill Walton's avatar
Bill Walton
Mar 04, 2021

On this episode, I'm joined by John Allison, named one of the 100 most successful CEOs in the world by the Harvard Business Review. In this wide-ranging interview, we talk about how he went from growing up in a lower-middle income family in North Carolina to becoming the head of BB&T, the Cato Institute and author of "The Leadership Crisis and the Free Market Cure". John and I discuss some of the 10 principles for living your best life as outlined in his book, a must read for anyone interested in learning the ethical values necessary for individuals, leaders and societies to achieve real human happiness.

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