Episode 122: The "Mis-Pricing" of Calvin Coolidge

On this episode, we look into the life and presidency of Calvin Coolidge with Amity Shlaes, author of The NY Times bestsellers Coolidge, The Forgotten Man, The Greedy Hand and The Great Society.

Amity is also co-editor of a fascinating new edition of The Autobiography of Calvin Coolidge revealing how he embodied the best of America's founding principles and the character of the American people.

In this wide-ranging interview Amity and I cover Coolidge from his early days growing up in Vermont to how his legacy impacted Ronald Reagan. The thing to remember about Coolidge is that the federal budget was lower after he left office than when he entered the Presidency. What a different time.

She also chairs the board of the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation and we talk about its scholarships and programs for young people.