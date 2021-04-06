Episode 124: The Strange Rabbit Hole of Theory with James Lindsay

If it's possible to have a fun and entertaining conversation about political correctness, critical race theory and the state of being "woke", this is it. Joining me is James Lindsay, PhD, Co-author of Cynical Theories and founder of the newdiscourses.com website and podcasts. James, who has been called the Donald Trump of Intellectuals (meant as an insult), because of his courage to take on political correctness, guides me down through the stranger and stranger rabbit hole of "Theory." Also knows as Postmodernism, it first took root in America in the Yale University English Department and since then, like a virus, it has jumped from this laboratory to infect all American society. In the wide-ranging interview, he explains things like "anti-racist", systems of privilege, Queer theory and how all these theories start with the conclusions you want to reach. Thought experiment: You are a white shopkeeper and two customers enter your store, one black and one white. Who you serve first determines whether you are a racist. Be careful, the answer is not obvious. According to "critical race theory" it might be safest to serve neither. It is definitely worth taking an hour of your time to understand this world.