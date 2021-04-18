Episode 126: “The Unsettling Truth About Green Energy” with Mark Mills

In this episode, Mark Mills, Energy & Tech expert at the Manhattan Institute, and I go in-depth about the perils of so-called “green energy.” Case in point: February's deadly blackout in Texas. Texas, with the most wind farms in the country providing 25% of its energy, learned what happens when the weather gets cold and the wind goes away. Just when you need electricity the most, it’s not there. The National Academy of Sciences has declared the electrical grid the most important invention of the 20th century. But it doesn’t work if it depends on unreliable wind and solar sources. Reliance on green energy “is a really, really bad idea. With it, we are going to switch America's energy from domestic production to imports. We're going to switch America's energy from liquids and gases which are easy to move and cheap to extract, to energy minerals, which are hard to move and energy-intensive to extract,” according to Mark. “We're going to switch from a small footprint on the planet to a huge footprint on the planet because the land area required per unit of energy when it's green, compared to hydrocarbons, goes up tenfold. All bad.” And of course, China is playing a clever strategic game having cornered the market for critical green energy components. Mark also clearly explains why nuclear is the smart green energy option, even though most so-called environmentalists oppose it. If you disagree with any of this, listen to Mark’s fact-based explanations. It you want to truly understand why depending on green energy is a terrible idea, start here.