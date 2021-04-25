Episode 127: "An Actor's Craft: A conversation with Tony LoBianco"

During the last several years, I have had the great pleasure of getting to know a wonderful actor, Tony LoBianco. It’s the 50th anniversary of his iconic movie “The French Connection” where he played Sal Boca, and a perfect occasion to invite him on the show to talk about the acting craft and working with other creatives.

A leading actor in films, TV and the stage, he's made over 100 films during the course of his career and along the way won an Obie, an Emmy, an Outer Circle Critics Award, and was nominated for a Tony award for Best Actor.

In this wide-ranging conversation, Tony and I talk about the days of Hollywood when it wasn't so woke. He shares stories of working with legends like Milton Berle, Richard Widmark, William Friedkin, Arthur Miller, Richard Gere, Alec Baldwin and James Gandolfini among others.

Some of his great antidotes include how he got the role of Raymond Fernandez in the cult classic ”The Honeymoon Killers" by fooling a casting director into thinking he was Hispanic even though he doesn't speak Spanish. And what the very scary Richard Widmark thought about Tony’s acting.

This is a truly fun and fascinating behind the scenes look at the movie industry of the 70s and since. I think you’ll enjoy it.