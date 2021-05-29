Episode 133: The Future of Policing in America

The Bill Walton Show Roundtable worries about what the future of law enforcement could look like in this country.

In many cities, seasoned officers are rushing to retire - causing a major deficit as those positions are becoming harder to fill.

Increasingly, resisting arrest is becoming a badge of protest. And rather than punishing law breakers, police officers are being demonized for doing their jobs.

Why happens if big city Mayors actually do "defund the police?" What will cities look like a decade from now? Who will be keeping the peace? Who will want to live there?

Much to ponder, and unless we change course, the future of cities look dystopian.