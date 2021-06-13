The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show
The Bill Walton Show
Episode 137: “How Financial Regulations are Reshaping America” with Todd Zywicki and Brian Johnson
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Episode 137: “How Financial Regulations are Reshaping America” with Todd Zywicki and Brian Johnson

Bill Walton's avatar
Bill Walton
Jun 13, 2021

If you think a show about financial regulation is likely to be boring, I ask you to think again.

Financial regulations are really about money.

And in particular, ordinary Americans’ money.

Consumer credit and credit cards

Student loans 

Credit reporting

Mortgage finance

Fintech 

Crypto currencies

How small businesses get financed

And financial regulations have become yet another primary battlefield on which the Left hopes to fundamentally transform America through the prisms of race and social justice.

Joining me to explain this at-first-glance arcane but critically important topic is Todd Zywicki professor of law at George Mason’s Antonin Scalia law school and Brian Johnson who was deputy director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

They make this come alive. To learn what’s at stake, listen in.

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