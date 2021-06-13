Episode 137: “How Financial Regulations are Reshaping America” with Todd Zywicki and Brian Johnson

If you think a show about financial regulation is likely to be boring, I ask you to think again.

Financial regulations are really about money.

And in particular, ordinary Americans’ money.

Consumer credit and credit cards

Student loans

Credit reporting

Mortgage finance

Fintech

Crypto currencies

How small businesses get financed

And financial regulations have become yet another primary battlefield on which the Left hopes to fundamentally transform America through the prisms of race and social justice.

Joining me to explain this at-first-glance arcane but critically important topic is Todd Zywicki professor of law at George Mason’s Antonin Scalia law school and Brian Johnson who was deputy director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

They make this come alive. To learn what’s at stake, listen in.