Episode 138: “Thinking Again about the Unthinkable” with Dr. Peter Vincent Pry

This show comes at time that this episode’s guest, Dr. Peter Vincent Pry, calls our “hinge of fate.”

Our topic is his riveting paper "Surprise Attack: ICBMs and the Real Nuclear Threat" where he lays bare the world’s current and future nuclear warfare realities.

It’s an issue that many simply do not want to think about.

As Peter puts it, “when it comes to nuclear weapons, U.S. and Western strategic culture mostly thinks and acts in a state of denial and unreality. Nuclear weapons of mass destruction are antithetical to our ethos.”

But as Leon Trotsky warned, “You may not be interested in war, but war is interested in you.”

By contrast, totalitarian states - China, Russia and North Korea - love, celebrate, and parade nuclear missiles as symbols of their omnipotence and their potential “final solution” to the vexing existence of free peoples, like the United States.

The U.S. “Triad” comprises decades old bombers, ICBMs and missile submarines, requiring years to modernize, while Russia, China, and North Korea have mostly new systems and are developing new delivery vehicles that have no counterparts in the U.S. deterrent, including ASBMs, nuclear-powered cruise missiles, autonomous submarines like Russia’s Poseidon, and hypersonic strategic warheads.

They believe they could win a nuclear war.

The “unthinkable” is becoming increasingly “thinkable” and someday soon may become irresistible to them.

Yet space-based strategic defenses can turn the technological tide, if the U.S. awakens and acts— before it is too late.

Dr. Peter Vincent Pry has vast experience in national security, where he’s served as Executive Director of the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security, Director of the United States Nuclear Strategy Forum, Chief advisor to the Vice Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and the Vice Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, and to the Chairman of the Terrorism Panel. Dr. Pry was an Intelligence Officer with the Central Intelligence Agency responsible for analyzing Soviet and Russian nuclear strategy.

Give this a 50 minute listen to learn what’s at stake for America.