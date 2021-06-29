Episode 139: Victims of Communism: Are We Condemned to Repeat the Past?

America has a problem. Positive attitudes toward communism and socialism are at an all-time high in the United States. Almost 40% of Americans now view them favorably and half of our kids in their 20s say they favor socialism. This demonstrates a stunning lack of knowledge of the evils of communism. In the last century, communism murdered more than 100 million people, and forced billions into Marxist tyranny. This horrific past is not dead. It’s not even past. China and its Chinese Communist Party subjugates its own people with absolute controls over freedom of speech and movement while engaging in its strategy of “Three Warfares” to become ascendent globally. They assiduously work our world organizations like the UN and the WHO, while simultaneously engaging in genocide, slave labor and forced human organ transplants for sale on the world market. Meanwhile, in America we’re seeing the rise of cultural marxism and ideologies derived from it like Critical Race Theory. Joining me on this episode to talk about these threats and what to do about them are two leaders with vast knowledge of the issues. Dr. Edwin J. Feulner, the Chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation and the Founder and former President of The Heritage Foundation which he transformed from a small think tank with nine employees into the most highly influential research and policy institution in America. Ambassador Andrew Bremberg is the President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation and who most recently served as the Representative of the United States to the Office of the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva.