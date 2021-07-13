Episode 141: Debunking the 1619 Project with Phil Magness

It’s becoming quite clear that one of the central aims of Critical Race Theory is to delegitimize and diminish the political and moral achievement that is the United States of America. And with their 1619 Project, the New York Times has weighed in to rewrite American history by deconstructing institutions responsible for our prosperity and our success: free market capitalism and the United States Constitution. How? On the grounds that they were deeply interconnected with and irreparably tainted by the institution of slavery in America. To assert their claim, they employ many “big lie” stratagems. Here are some of the biggest: America was founded as a “slavocracy” in 1619 and “anti-black racism runs in the very DNA of this country.” Americans declared their independence from Britain to protect the institution of slavery. Half of antebellum U.S. GDP came from slavery and cotton production. Southern planters and slave owners were champions of capitalism. Abraham Lincoln wanted to move freed slaves to colonies because he was a racist. None of this is remotely true. To learn what is true, listen in to my conversation with Phil Magness who devastatingly debunks these claims. Phil, a Senior Research Fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, is an economic historian specializing in the 19th century United States, and who has written extensively on the political and economic dimensions of slavery and is the author of The 1619 Project: A Critique. The truth is fascinating. Hope you’ll join the conversation.