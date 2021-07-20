Episode 142: The Dictatorship of Woke Capital with Stephen Soukup

For the better part of a century, the Left has been waging a methodical - and largely successful - war to control American institutions. Our universities, K-12 education, the news media, Hollywood, federal government bureaucracies … to name just a few … have all fallen victim to what the Left calls their “long march.” During most of that time American business and the military escaped infiltration and indoctrination. But now this has begun to change - and dramatically. In this episode we look at business and The Dictatorship of Woke Capital: How Political Correctness Captured Big Business with author Stephen Soukup. With stunning speed most of the elites running technology companies, banks, Wall Street investment managers and consumer product companies like Coca Cola and Nike have embraced “woke capitalism.” What’s angers the most is the arrogance of those running our biggest companies. Stephen terms them “Gnostics” who “believe they have the secret to attaining heaven on earth, and that if we'll all just shut up and follow them, that in the long run, they'll take care of everything for us.” For example, they’ve drunk the climate change and stakeholder capitalism kool-aide so deeply, that we’re now seeing our biggest investment firms voting to elect three new directors to the Board of Exxon who don’t think it should be in the fossil fuel business. This story will not end well. The battle to bring these companies back to the business of simply running their business is not over, but it hangs in the balance. Listen in to learn what’s at stake and what you can do about it.