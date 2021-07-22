The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show
The Bill Walton Show
Episode 143: Previewing the “Covid Olympics" with The Bill Walton Show Team
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Episode 143: Previewing the “Covid Olympics" with The Bill Walton Show Team

Bill Walton's avatar
Bill Walton
Jul 22, 2021

As COVID cases continue to climb in Tokyo, the nation is preparing to host the world in what may wind up being the most infamous Olympic Games ever. The Bill Walton show team discusses the role the virus is already playing and impacting athletes. There’s also the issue of wokeness as members of Team USA are expected to protest the National Anthem, while the media and advertisers will be in their own competition to use every opportunity to promote social justice campaigns. Will it be worth watching?  We debate that.

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