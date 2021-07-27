Episode 144: Wokeness: A Grave Risk to America’s Military-w/Lt.Gen.Boykin and Dr. Waller

Today we are witnessing a growing threat to our American military. A threat that is capable of doing what no foreign enemy ever could: Fracture the world’s greatest armed forces from within, through divisive political indoctrination and controls. That threat is called “wokeness.” At its root, “wokeness” imposes the resentful mindset of an extremist few onto society - in this case the American military. It has infected the Pentagon and its top leaders, and it has been metastasizing for years. Joining me to explore this alarming development is Lt. Gen. (Ret.) William G. Boykin, one of the original combat commanders of the U.S. Army's elite Delta Force. Jerry also commanded all the Army's Green Berets as well as the Special Warfare Center and School and served for four years as Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence. “Our military should be about readiness, and its mission must be winning the nation’s wars,” explains Jerry. “There is nothing more important on the battlefield than cohesion - which wokeness undermines. You win wars because of cohesion, not because of technology.” Also returning to the show is Dr. Michael Waller, Senior Analyst for Strategy at the Center for Security Policy where his areas of concentration are propaganda, political warfare, psychological warfare, and subversion. Among his many keen insights, Mike shares an astonishing fact: “The Defense Department publishes a dictionary of military and associated terms. It's almost 400 pages long. The word victory doesn't appear once, not as a term to define and not even a reference to it. And it doesn't even have a definition for the term enemy.” The military’s social experiments have already had a big impact. Retention rates are dropping. Young officers and noncommissioned officers are leaving the military. And the recruiting the right kind of talent is suffering. Listen in to this episode and you’ll think again about the risks of imposing “wokeness” on our American military.