Episode 145: “America’s Intelligence Wars” with Ambassador Pete Hoekstra and Fred Fleitz

We are living in a complicated and dangerous time in America. American intelligence and national security should not be part of partisan politics but that is exactly what they’ve become.

“We saw it towards the end of the Obama administration, and the transition into the Trump administration,” according to my guest, Ambassador Pete Hoekstra. “The weaponization of intelligence and the intelligence community against an incoming president of the United States. And it has continued right up to today with reports that the NSA has been listening to Tucker Carlson’s phone calls and screening his emails.”

As former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands, Pete has keen insights into the problems plaguing our intelligence community.

Moreover, America’s divisions over national security have never been greater, explains my other guest Fred Fleitz, President of the Center for Security Policy who served as Deputy Assistant to the President and as Chief of Staff of the National Security Council.

“The globalist elite sees the U.S. as the main threat to international security. They would like to reign in the United States. They don't see China as a threat. They don't see Russia as a threat. They see America as a threat,”

By contrast, President Trump's foreign policy America First was so successful because it put the interest of the American people, American business and our economy first. It kept us out of unnecessary wars.

The parisan divide is on full display in the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee. “The political environment has really gotten ugly in all of Congress but it may be the worst on the Intel committee, which is unprecedented,” says Ambassador Hoekstra. “Nancy Pelosi has used the selection process to fill the committee with political lieutenants to do her bidding.”

Join us in this wide ranging conversation, as we hone in on these issues, and what we can do to resolve them.