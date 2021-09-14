Episode 147 Part 2: “Ahead of the Curve” with John Mauldin

In this Part 2 of my show with John Mauldin, we range far and wide peering into an optimistic future for humanity.

Near term, things look pretty bleak, but when you step back and look at the innovations and technologies that will end up enhancing and prolonging human life, the future holds a lot of promise. Billions of people have been lifted out of poverty in the past 50 years.

Some excerpts:

We’re living in a financial bubble and a massive bubble of government promises that can never be fulfilled.

“I see a reset ahead when these bubbles burst, and it will be a tough adjustment,” explains John

“It’s not riding the tiger that's the problem, it's the dismount.”

“My job as an investment manager, as an economic thinker and writer, is to help my clients get through to the other side. What can you do? There are things that we can do and great companies that are still going to thriving on the other side of the great reset.”

There’s a lot to be excited about and we can count on entrepreneurs, human ingenuity and technological innovation to create solutions.

"There's a 95% chance that a 25 year old today will live to be 150 years old."

Matt Ridley’s notion that ideas have sex, creating ever more ideas.

With China’s demographic crisis and Xi shutting down its markets and entrepreneurs, it's possible that we look back 10 years from now and say, that kind of looks like Japan.

The next decade will be the decade of biotechnological transformation.

Gerontology research into something called induced tissue regeneration could be the “fountain of middle age.”

Why promising companies no longer want to go public, how this hurts the average investor and what we should do about it.

And rule one: don’t invest in something you do not understand.

There’s a reason John’s newsletter Thoughts From the Frontline has over a million subscribers. He’s truly ahead of curve. Listen in for his many intriguing speculations about our future.