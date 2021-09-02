Episode 150: The TBWS Brain Trust : "Afghanistan, what a Catastrophe"

It's on everybody's mind right now. Emotions are raw.

What were we doing there? Where we're going to go from here? What this means for the country, and the rest of the world, going forward, since we cannot trust this Administration’s leadership to protect America.



With me for some plain talk about this are some of my brain trust, the smart people involved with The Bill Walton Show. Today we’ve got Rich McFadden, Greg Corombos and Brian McNicoll.

We get into what we're all seeing and feeling and what we think's going to happen next. Some predictions, mostly questions.