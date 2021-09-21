Episode 152: “The Administrative State vs Our Civil Liberties” with Phillip Hamburger and Jenin Younes

Joe Biden has mandated that businesses with more than 100 employees require every worker to be vaccinated or face weekly testing. It's estimated this will impact over 80 million people or almost two thirds of the country's workforce.

Setting aside his dictatorial and offensive tone, does Joe Biden really have the power to do this or is it that under the guise of "keeping us safe," federal state and local governments have trampled our constitutional rights with draconian regulations and emergency orders with arbitrary executive decrees?

This points towards even a bigger threat to our freedoms: an enormous and growing Administrative State and its threat to every American's constitutional rights.

With me on this episode is Phillip Hamburger, the founder of the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a scholar of constitutional law whose contributions are unrivaled by any US legal scholar in driving the national debate on the first amendment, government administrative power, and the separation of church and state.

Also joining me is one of our favorite returning guests, Jenin Younes, litigation counsel for the New Civil Liberties Alliance, and a former public defender. After seeing governments throughout the nation violate human rights and civil liberties in their ostensible effort to mitigate the virus, she's now joined the fight against lockdowns and related policies.

There’s a lot to unpack here, including a troubling statistic that 58% of Americans appear to approve a federal mandate. Would they, if they knew how throughout history “emergencies” have been used to steadily erode all the rest of their freedoms?

Listen in to learn about the totalitarian drift of an Administrative State’s “rule by experts.”