Episode 153: "Our Dunkirk Moment" with Steve Moore

The Reconciliation Bill, which Congress is rushing to pass in a matter of days, will push America over the brink into financial and social catastrophe. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on this as her legacy project to turn the U.S. into a European entitlement state.

No one can explain what is at stake more plainly than economist Steve Moore, my guest on this episode of The Bill Walton Show:

“This Reconciliation Bill, and by the way, do not call it a $3.5 trillion spending bill, this is $5 trillion on top of the $2 trillion they spent earlier this year, on top of the $6 trillion budget that they are passing and on top of the broad $1 trillion infrastructure bill.”

“You add it up, in one year, Congress is authorizing $12 trillion of spending, which is more money than the United States government spent to finance the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the moon landing, the transcontinental railroad and the interstate highway system.”

“We are on the beaches (of Dunkirk), we need reinforcements. The Left is surrounding us. They have control. They own Washington right now. They have the White House, they have the Senate, they have the House. They're trying to bulldoze the most left wing agenda in the history of the United States through Congress with a one seat majority in the Senate and a five seat majority in the House of Representatives.”

“This Bill is meant to transform America,” says Joe Biden.

It’s hard to overstate how bad this legislation is. Even the U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges its defeat. “This reconciliation bill is effectively 100 bills in one representing every big government idea that’s never been able to pass in Congress. It’s an existential threat to America’s fragile economic recovery and future prosperity.”

Listen in to learn what is at stake and what we can hope to do to stop it.