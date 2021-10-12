Episode 155: “Afghanistan, China and our Reckless Congress” with Ambassador Pete Hoekstra

In this episode we talk with Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, formerly Chair of the House Intelligence Committee and now Chairman of the Center for Security Policy Board of Advisors.

Some of the many things we explore:

Biden’s preposterous claim that “America is not at war” seemingly oblivious to China President Xi’s aggressive global ambitions.

And the Administration may be done with the Afghanistan war, but that doesn’t mean Afghanistan is done with us. Its leaders still are driven to establish a caliphate and kill infidels, and now they have $85 billion in US military equipment to help them do it.

While there are some differences among al Qaeda, the Taliban and ISIS-K, they agree on one important thing – they hate us and still want to destroy us.

There’s bipartisan agreement in Congress that Blinken, Milley and Austin failed us in Afghanistan. The honorable thing for them to do is resign. That’s not going to happen. Another option: Congress should censure them.

Donald Trump listened to European allies and left residual force troops behind in Syria. Biden ignored the same advice on Afghanistan.

After Donald Trump, European heads of state, were thrilled to welcome President Biden to their club as a hoped for return to a cozier relationship. They are now furious with him over his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. His club days are over.

The Wuhan Virus: “Who in the United States would think that sending money to a military lab controlled by the Chinese Communist Party was a good idea?"

Government programs live forever, no matter how bad they are. For Congress, the problem has been “solved” when a bill passes. After that? It’s usually downhill from there. No one cares to look back to see if the programs have worked or the money well spent.

For more common sense and wisdom from Pete Hoekstra, view/listen here.