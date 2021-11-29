The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show
The Bill Walton Show
Episode 162: "Is the Administrate State Democracy’s Death Knell" with Michael Pack
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Episode 162: "Is the Administrate State Democracy’s Death Knell" with Michael Pack

Bill Walton's avatar
Bill Walton
Nov 29, 2021

Your eyes may glaze over when you hear people talking about the “administrative state.” But if you care about liberty, it’s long past time to start paying close attention to what it is and how impervious it has become to election outcomes. Today in Washington, we have what’s become effectively a fourth branch of government: an unelected permanent bureaucracy of self-regarding “expert” progressive elites who staff and run the federal agencies. And if you believe they are hostile to conservatives you would be right.

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