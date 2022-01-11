Episode 167: "The Great Reset" with Jay Richards and James Patrick

Unprecedented government measures to stop the spread of an unstoppable virus have morphed into mortal threats to our liberties and civil rights, not just here in the United States, but worldwide.

First we were told that lockdowns, masks, and social distancing stop the spread of the virus. Do these things and we would be safe. There’s no clear correlation between these measures and the spread of the virus.

Then the CDC changed the definition of herd immunity on its website. They defined the concept to account for vaccines only, and erased the role of infections themselves. Winston Smith (1984) would understand.

Now, it’s only vaccines, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports that will do the trick. Natural immunity doesn’t matter. Why?

One big casualty of government responses to the coronavirus over the last two years is the loss of trust in our public health establishment.

Joining me to talk about this is James Patrick, documentary filmmaker, whose film Planet Lockdown is coming out January 15th, 2022 and Jay Richards, frequent guest, author of Price of Panic, who is now the William E. Simon Senior Research Fellow with the Heritage Foundation.

Our larger concern is the damage being done to our free speech and our freedom to have open debate about what works and what doesn’t.

There are countless important questions we’re not allowed to discuss. We're not allowed to talk about Ivermectin. We’re not allowed to talk about whether the vaccines work, let alone whether they qualify as vaccines. We're not allowed to talk about the whether the pharmaceutical companies have an agenda.

This is forbidden speech that's being monitored and chilled by the public health agencies, the corporate media, and social media companies.

The censorship is growing more extreme. James interviewed Howard Berger, who's the chief epidemiologist and medical authority of Austria. James posted the interview the social media, which took it down, citing “medical misinformation.” Are we to believe that YouTube censors know better than Austria’s chief epidemiologist?

Where is this going? How does it end? Vaccine mandates seem eerily to recall why we have the Nuremberg Code. Vaccine passports could easily turn into a Chinese-like social credit system.

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum has said the pandemic is an opportunity for “the great reset”—a restructuring of global capitalism for the 21st century.

We need an open debate about whether this is the future we want.

Jay Richards and James Patrick weigh in.