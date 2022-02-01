Episode 170: “Ethics at the Heart of Public Policy” with Ryan Anderson and Roger Severino

America’s founding ideals and our nation’s rich Judeo-Christian heritage have been under constant attack from a so-called “progressive” Left for over a hundred years.

Yet as they’ve marched through and deconstructed America’s great cultural institutions, instead of the “progress” they claim, we’re seeing the opposite.

It’s abundantly clear now that as the progressive elites prevail, the rest of us lose.

And more and more we feel a growing urge to push back.

We know now that America’s flourishing will depend on prevailing in a successful cultural counter revolution.

And it’s beginning to happen.

On the front lines leading this fight - and my guests for this episode - are President Ryan Anderson and Senior Fellow Roger Severino of the Ethics & Public Policy Center.

Prior to leading EPPC. Ryan Anderson was the William E. Simon senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation

He is also the Founding Editor of Public Discourse and the author of When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment and Truth Overruled: The Future of Marriage and Religious Freedom.

Before joining EPPC, Roger Severino was the Director of the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where he led a team of over 250 staff protecting our nation’s civil rights, conscience and religious freedom.

In response to the Biden administration’s hostility to sound medicine and the rights of conscience, EPPC has launched a major initiative, its HHS Accountability Project led by Roger.

As Ryan explains:

“Ethics needs to be at the heart of public policy. Every piece of public policy, every piece of law embodies someone's morality, and we work to make sure that our laws embody true morality.”

“There's no such thing as moral neutrality when it comes to the law, whether it's private property, free speech, definition of marriage, or our laws about homicide.”

A fascinating conversation. Please listen in.