Episode 172: Ukraine: Is the Biden Administration Unleashing Furies It Does Not Understand? with Dr Peter Vincent Pry and J. Michael Waller

There are growing calls among political elites in Washington for the United States to “do something" about preventing a Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

But do we have the military capabilities to stop it?

Why do we want Ukraine to join NATO?

Does Ukraine matter?

Why are American politicians who have been so soft toward Moscow for their entire political careers all of a sudden turn uber hawks against Vladimir Putin.

Are we pushing China and Russia to make common cause with each other?

Does the Biden foreign policy team have a clue what they’re doing?

To get some answers to these and many many other questions, two seasoned national security analysts - and returning guests - Peter Pry and Mike Waller - weigh in.

J. Michael Waller, PhD, is Senior Analyst for Strategy at the Center for Security Policy and

Dr. Peter Vincent Pry, is the former Executive Director of the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security

Some sample observations:

“Russia and China are already in an alliance that poses the most formidable combination that the Western democracies have faced in their history,” warns Peter Pry

It’s worse than that. This combination also includes North Korea and Iran creating a new power block that Washington just doesn't seem to want to acknowledge.

Russia can overrun Ukraine and the frontline NATO states in 72 hours. The Pentagon’s had 18 Taiwan war games and in its own war games scenarios, we have lost every one of them.

If you want a real and informed tutorial about the possibilities of war with Russia, Ukraine, China and Taiwan, this is a must listen. It’s a sobering 60 minutes, but well worth your time.