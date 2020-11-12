Episode 99: “Is time running out for President Trump? with John Fund”

On this special edition of the Bill Walton Show, we talk about the fight for the White House as the legal battle continues by the Trump campaign. But is there enough time to get it through the courts? John Fund with the National Review is skeptical.
The Bill Walton Show
Conversations with conservative leaders, creatives, and thinkers ... what's true, what's right and what's next ... how to secure our freedoms, livelihoods and well-being.Conversations with conservative leaders, creatives, and thinkers ... what's true, what's right and what's next ... how to secure our freedoms, livelihoods and well-being.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes