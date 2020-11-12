The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show

The Bill Walton Show
The Bill Walton Show
Episode 99: “Is time running out for President Trump? with John Fund”
0:00
-17:58

Episode 99: “Is time running out for President Trump? with John Fund”

Bill Walton's avatar
Bill Walton
Nov 12, 2020

On this special edition of the Bill Walton Show, we talk about the fight for the White House as the legal battle continues by the Trump campaign.  But is there enough time to get it through the courts? John Fund with the National Review is skeptical.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Walton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture