The Bill Walton Show

Home
Archive
About
Investing in a Polarized America: Federalism and Entrepreneurship with Jim Pinkerton
In this lively episode of the Bill Walton Show, Bill talks with Jim Pinkerton in a thought-provoking discussion about investing in the turbulent waters…
  
Bill Walton
The Art of the Flail: Expert Takes on US National Security Blunders with Stephen Bryen and Brandon Weichert
This episode of The Bill Walton Show is a riveting discussion with two astute geopolitical analysts, Dr. Steven Bryen and Brandon Weichert. Together…
  
Bill Walton
2
"Modern Dilemmas: Regulatory Capture, Global Governance, and the Surveillance State" with Dr. Robert W. Malone
In this episode Bill Walton is joined by Dr. Robert Malone in a wide ranging and engaging discussion about modern societal and financial control…
  
Bill Walton
2
Voices in the Supreme Court: Protecting Our Free Speech with Aaron Kheriaty and Jenin Younes
On March 18, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case Murthy v. Missouri challenging whether the government can induce social media platforms…
  
Bill Walton
5
It’s My Turn at Bat: Bill Walton guests on Chris Farrell’s “On Watch” Podcast
Just for fun, we’re posting a ChatGPT summary of my guest appearance last week on Chris Farrell's On Watch Podcast. Using AI to write something is a…
  
Bill Walton
How the United States’ Arrogance, Ignorance and Greed Fueled China’s Rise with Jim Fanell and Brad Thayer
After achieving victory in the Cold War against the Soviet Union, US political leadership, starting with the Clinton Administration, has made a…
  
Bill Walton

March 2024

Conspiracy: Why FDR's White House Ignored a Chance to Change History with Chris Farrell and Shea Bradley-Farrell
What if in 1943 President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his White House advisors had acted on an offer from high-ranking German officials that they were…
  
Bill Walton
CO2: The Miracle Molecules with Dr Will Happer and Greg Wrightstone
Carbon dioxide, or CO2, is portrayed as the worst villain in climate alarmism’s pantheon of satanic gases. The claim is that increasing levels of…
  
Bill Walton
5
It’s Time to Leave the WHO with Reggie Littlejohn and Meryl Nass
At a meeting of the World Health Assembly at the end of May, less than three months from now, the World Health Organization (WHO) will be voting to…
  
Bill Walton
Ukraine: Has the US Lost Yet Another Proxy War? with Stephen Bryen
While Americans have become preoccupied with other things - the election, the border, the economy - events in Ukraine are spinning out of control…
  
Bill Walton
Motorhome Prophecies: A Journey of Healing and Forgiveness with Carrie Sheffield
In this episode Bill follows up from his last conversation with Carrie Sheffield to talk about her extraordinary memoir, which is being published this…
  
Bill Walton

February 2024

© 2024 Bill Walton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture